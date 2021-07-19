Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
SEEN HIM? Target Dressing Room Peeping Tom Wanted By Lancaster County Police

Jillian Pikora
Suspect leaving Target.
Suspect leaving Target. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A man entered the women's dressing room area at Target and was seen taking photos of a woman with a cell phone, according to police in Manheim Township.

It started with him following a woman at the Target located at 1589 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township on Thursday around 5 p.m.

When the woman entered the dressing room, she saw the man with his phone out under the changing room door.

Security footage from the store confirmed the woman's account, showing the man pictured crouching down and holding his phone into the dressing room occupied by the woman.

Upon seeing his phone the woman screamed and he fled through a fire exit.

The man was last seen driving away from the area in the depicted white pickup truck.

Any person knowing the identity of the depicted male should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

