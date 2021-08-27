Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

SEEN HIM? Sexual Extortion Stalker Wanted By Police In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Jonathan J. Serrano.
Jonathan J. Serrano. Photo Credit: Manheim Township Police

A man who threatened to share sexually explicit images of another person is wanted on a criminal warrant for charges related to that and another incident, according to Manheim Township police.

Jonathan Jafeth Serrano, 20, of no known address, repeatedly contacted another person and demanded to meet with them in the 300 block Kentshire Drive on Aug. 22.

When the person refused, Serrano threatened to disseminate nude photographs and videos of the victim performing sexual acts.

He has been charged with the following:

  • Sexual Extortion
  • Stalking
  • Harassment

He was already wanted by Lancaster police  at the time of the above incident on charges in connection with fleeing from police during an attempted traffic stop while riding a motorcycle without a license or proper financial responsibility on June 7.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Serrano should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.