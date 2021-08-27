SEEN HIM? Sexual Extortion Stalker Wanted By Police In Lancaster County

A man who threatened to share sexually explicit images of another person is wanted on a criminal warrant for charges related to that and another incident, according to Manheim Township police.

Jonathan Jafeth Serrano, 20, of no known address, repeatedly contacted another person and demanded to meet with them in the 300 block Kentshire Drive on Aug. 22.

When the person refused, Serrano threatened to disseminate nude photographs and videos of the victim performing sexual acts.

He has been charged with the following:

Sexual Extortion

Stalking

Harassment

He was already wanted by Lancaster police at the time of the above incident on charges in connection with fleeing from police during an attempted traffic stop while riding a motorcycle without a license or proper financial responsibility on June 7.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Serrano should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

