SEEN HIM? Lancaster Police Search For Missing, Endangered Man

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a Lancaster County man.

West Lampeter Township police are searching for Theodore Seifried, 64.

He was last seen driving a green 2009 Toyota Camry bearing PA registration DSM-6958 on Laneview Drive in Willow Street on June 2 at approximately 12:30 p.m., say police.

Seifried is 5'11", 112 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid flannel shirt, a black zip-up hoodie with a Stone Pony logo on the back and a white hat with a Stone Pony logo.

Police believe Seifried may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Seifried should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.