Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: NJ State Police Seek PA Driver In Route 78 Road Rage Shooting
News

SEEN HIM? 3X Arsonist Wanted By Police In Lancaster

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Charles Cieslik.
Charles Cieslik. Photo Credit: Lancaster Bureau of police

A 40-year-old man is wanted for three acts of arson in the city of Lancaster, according to police.

Charles Cieslik has been identified and charged with setting fire to multiple properties from the end of June to the beginning of July in the city of Lancaster, according to police.

The first fire was in the 100 block of South Prince Street at a building where a burning roll of paper towels and accelerant was found in the vestibule of an apartment building on June 30 at 10:44 p.m.

The floor, walls and front door leading into the apartment building were damaged.

The second fire was on a porch of a home in the 400 block of Beaver Street on July 1st at 1:41 a.m.

The third fire broke out less than 3 hours later at the same home as the second fire. A gasoline can, a chair and a doormat were a blaze when the city fire department arrived.

All three incidents were not random and specifically targeted persons known to the subject who set the fires, according to police.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall responded to the fire scenes and ruled the fires' cause and origin as Arson and incendiary in nature.

Charles Cieslik has been charged with: 3 counts of Arson, 9 counts of Aggravated Assault, 9 counts of REAP, 3 counts of Causing or Risking Catastrophe, 3 counts of Arson-possession of explosive or incendiary materials or devices.

A warrant has been obtained for Ceislik's arrest. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.