SEEN HER? Woman Fakes ID, Stealing $8.5K From Lancaster County Bank

Jillian Pikora
Suspect BB&T Bank robber.
Suspect BB&T Bank robber. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A woman pretended to be a customer and robbed a Lancaster County Bank, according to Manheim Township police.

The woman pictured pretended to be someone else who is a customer of the BB&T Bank at 1676 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township, on Saturday, July, 24 at 10 a.m.

She then withdrew $8,500.00 worth of funds from the victim's bank, after convincing the bank teller that she was the true account holder. 

The woman fled the bank after obtaining the money.

Any person knowing the identity of the depicted female should contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

