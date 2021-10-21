School Van Strikes, Seriously Injures PA Woman, Police Say

A woman sustained "serious injuries" after being hit by a student van while legally crossing the street, according to police.

The 69-year-old woman was hit at the intersection of North State and Pine streets on Wednesday, just before 5 p.m., according to a release by Ephrata police.

"A Boyo student transport van, which did not have students onboard, struck a 69-year-old female, from Ephrata, who was crossing North State Street in the crosswalk," police said in the statement.

The woman was seriously hurt and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, police said

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Wolpert at 717-738-9200 x273.

