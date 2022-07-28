Romanian Thieves 'Bear Hug' Victim At Pennsylvania Sheetz Before Fleeing To Maryland: Police

A Romanian couple in a car from Texas, stole from someone at a Pennsylvania Sheetz, before fleeing and abandoning their vehicle in Maryland, authorities say.

Nicolae Miclescu and Viorica Petra, both 32, approached a victim at the gas pumps at the Sheetz located at 1158 River Road, Marietta at 3:30 p.m. on June 12, according to a release by the Susquehanna Regional police department on July 28.

The pair asked the victim for gas money, blocking him in with a Black Chevrolet Tahoe SUV bearing Texas registration PJX-9926, and then Petre "bear hugged the victim and stole a wallet from his pocket that contained a large amount of cash," police say.

The couple then fled but their vehicle was later located in Baltimore City, as explained in the release.

A warrant search of the vehicle turned up their passports from Romania and their expired US visas.

The victim positively identified them in a photo lineup and a search of the suspect's home was conducted.

A warrant has been issued for both Miclescu and Petra. Anyone with information about these suspects, please provide a tip and or contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164 or Officer Zachary Meador at MeadorZ@Srpd27.com.

