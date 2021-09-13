Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Breaking News: Suspicious Death Investigation Under Way In Lebanon County
Return To Amish Star From PA Delivers 5th Child, 1st After Overdose

Jillian Pikora
Sabrina Burkholder and her new baby girl.
Sabrina Burkholder and her new baby girl. Photo Credit: Sabrina Burkholder

TLC star of both Breaking Amish and Return to Amish, Sabrina Burkholder has given birth to her fifth child.

Burkholder, 34, and boyfriend Jethro, 27, welcomed daughter Kalani Ariyah via cesarean section on Sept. 7, as People first reported.

Kalani weighed 6 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

She is now at home with her siblings Zekiah, 2, and Skylar, 1.

Burkholder's two older children, ages 7 and 5 currently live with a family member.

"Honestly, my addiction was probably the hardest part of my life, so being sober and having children isn't that hard," Sabrina Burkholder told People.

Burkholder has been arrested for her drug use multiple times, but following a 2018 overdose she decided to get sober.

"I've been clean now for over three years. I moved out of Pennsylvania and changed my 'people, places, things.' I had to change everything in order to become the person that I needed to be," she said to People.

You can read more on People’s website.

