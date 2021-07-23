Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
News

RECOGNIZE THEM? 6 Men Wanted For Attacking Man, 42, Outside His Lancaster Home

Jillian Pikora
Suspects in crosswalk. Photo Credit: Lancaster PD
Suspects in crossswalk. Photo Credit: Lancaster PD

A group of six men allegedly snuck up on a 42-year-old Lancaster man and beat him outside his home, according to city police.

The attack happened in the 1st block of South Water Street on July 8 around 6:45 p.m.

The unidentified man was treated for a fractured arm and other injuries.

The man told police he was knocked to the ground, struck and kicked before the victims fled the scene on foot.

A police found video surveillance of six males believed to be involved with the incident.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

