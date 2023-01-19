Rapist Will Spend Quarter Century Behind Bars: Lancaster DA

A 52-year-old Columbia man has received a sentence for a rape "reserved for the worst of the worst," Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said in a release on Thursday, January 19.

Steele Helton was found guilty of three felony counts: rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, and sexual assault after a two-day trial on October 19, 2022.

The charges were based on the following:

"On January 27, 2021, the victim contacted Manor Township Police Department to report a sexual assault that occurred at a residence on Water Street in Columbia between 9:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. on January 16 and 17, 2021. The victim identified Helton and said they had been living on the same property. The victim stated they had been hanging out with a group of people on the night of the incident and Helton had a “weird look” on his face all night. After going to sleep, the victim awoke to Helton removing the victim’s pants. After the victim confronted the defendant via phone, Helton apologized. Helton also confirmed he was present the night of the assault to police."

Helton now has to be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life under Megan's Law according to the DA.

He was sentenced to serve 25 to 50 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle.

