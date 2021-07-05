Rape Suspect, MMA Fighter Gave PA Victim, 14, 'Morning After Pill' Then Moved To Hawaii: Police

A man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl allegedly gave her the morning after pill, according to PennLive.

The girl told police Avery E. I. Sanchis, 23 formerly of Lancaster County -- currently a Hawaiian resident -- raped her over a two-day period beginning Aug. 7, according to an affidavit obtained by PennLive.

The incident ended when Sanchis took the alleged victim's parents' car without permission and returned with the "morning after pill," the outlet reports.

The girl told police she originally refused to take the pill but eventually did after Sanchis told her “he would not be paying childcare costs,” according to the affidavit.

Sanchis -- an amateur kickboxer and MMA fighter -- apparently hired a lawyer and moved to Hawaii after the girl spoke with police, but denied any knowledge of the incident, authorities said.

DNA evidence for the girl's bedroom later connected Sanchis with the rape, according to police.

Sanchis surrendered April 30 and was released on $100,000 in bail, as stated in court documents. His hearing has been scheduled for May 12.

Click here to read the full article on PennLive.

