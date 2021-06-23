Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Puppies Stolen With $10K Of Bad Checks In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
A yorkie poo puppy.
A yorkie poo puppy. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Several people are wanted by police after stealing $10,000 worth of puppies in Lancaster County.

Two men used bad checks totalling $9,980 to fraudulently purchase four yorkie poo puppies in Paradise Township, according to Pennsylvania State police.

The incident occurred along Londonvale Road on June 14 at 1 p.m.

A man and a woman in their 30s were the victims of the crime, say state police.

The suspects were two Black men in separate Jeeps--there was reportedly a Black woman in the passenger seat of the white Jeep one of the men drove off in.

The Pennsylvania State police continue to investigate.

