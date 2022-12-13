Probationer Assaults Officer, Grab Gun During Neighborhood Fight At PTrailer Park: Police

A 39-year-old probationer was having an argument with a neighbor at a trailer park when he allegedly assaulted an officer and grabbed for his gun, so a TASER device was used on him sending him to the hospital and to jail, West Earl Township police detailed in a release on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

West Earl Township Police were called to "a disturbance" at the Conestoga Manor Village Mobile Home Park on Sat. Dec. 10 at 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the police learned there was "an ongoing harassment occurring between neighbors," as stated in the release.

For an unknown reason, Joseph Christaldi attacked officers on the scene and attempted to punch officer Justin Cruce, according to the police release.

"Officer Cruce then became engaged in a struggle with Christaldi while placing him under arrest. During the struggle Christaldi attempted to disarm the officer by trying to pull Officer Cruce's duty pistol from its holster. Officers on scene deployed a Taser in an attempt to subdue Christaldi and after a continued struggle were able to place Christaldi into to handcuffs," the police say.

Christaldi was taken to Ephrata Community Hospital where he was treated for "minor injuries sustained in the struggle," and released into police custody.

The officer's injuries were not detailed in the release.

Officer Cruce filed charges against Christaldi of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, disarming a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting arrest, and harassment.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Jonathan Heise on Monday, Dec. 12, and bail was set at $250,000, according to the police and confirmed by court dockets.

Christaldi has been held in the Lancaster County Prison and his preliminary hearing has set before Judge Heisse on Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m., according to his latest court docket.

He has a criminal record of an assault on Dec. 14, 2019, and was serving probation at the time of this incident. according to court documents.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.