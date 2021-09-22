Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
News

Pot Farm Opens Hemp Maze In Central Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
Hemp Maze at Cedar Meadow Farm.
Hemp Maze at Cedar Meadow Farm. Photo Credit: Instagram- Cedar Meadow Farm

A classic fall favorite now has a trippy twists at one central Pennsylvania farm.

Cedar Meadow Farm has only been growing hemp for three years, when the crop was legalized in the state, but this year the farm has opened a hemp maze.

The 4-acre maze opened Labor Day Weekend and will remain open until the end of Oct.

It is open on Saturday from 1 p.m. until dark.

The maze has hemp plants from 7 to12-feet-tall for older kids and adults, and short areas with 3 to 7-feet-tall hemp are available for younger guests.

Another activity for the younger guests is a hemp seedbox, which functions as a sandbox of children to play in.

There is also hayride at the farm!

You can take a “Pumpkin Chunkin’ Buffalo Safari and Farm Tour,”to learn the farming techniques uses, visit the farm's buffalo and even feed them pumpkins.

You can even pick-your-own pumpkin to take home.

The farm's plants contain less than .01% THC, which is the psychedelic aspect of the plant. The state legal limit for medical marijuana is .03%.

The farm mostly uses the crop to make hemp oil.

You can purchases ticket to the hemp maze here.

