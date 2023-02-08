Police Sting Catches Two Men Meeting Prostitutes In Lancaster County Motel Room: Authorities

Two men were arrested after they found an undercover police officer— not the prostitutes they were hoping for— in a Lancaster motel, authorities announced in two releases on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

An undercover female officer met 25-year-old Shawn M. Stauffer, Jr. around 12:30 p.m. and 54-year-old David R. Degezelle, around 1:30 p.m. in a motel room on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township on February 3, according to the release by Mount Joy police.

The men had replied to online advertisements posted by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Unit.

Both were charged with one count of Patronizing Prostitutes.

