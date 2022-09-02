Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Breaking News: Deadly Car Carrier Crash in Central PA: Police
News

Police Search For ‘At Risk’ PA Teen Missing For Days After Leaving Job At McDonald's

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Lindsay Vargas and the McDonald's she worked at on Lincoln Highway in Lancaster
Lindsay Vargas and the McDonald's she worked at on Lincoln Highway in Lancaster Photo Credit: East Lampeter Township police; Google Maps

A central Pennsylvania teenager has been missing since Saturday, according to the police.

East Lampeter Township police are searching for Lindsay Vargas, 17, of Lancaster County, who they consider “at risk.”

Vargas was last seen leaving her job at McDonald’s near East Towne Mall located at 2090 Lincoln Highway on Saturday, Feb. 5 at approximately 10:30 a.m.,according to a release by the police.

She may be in the company of a 26-year-old male operating a red Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner, the police say.

“At this time, it is not believed that Lindsay was abducted; however, she is considered ‘at risk’,” police stated in the release.

Vargas is described as a Hispanic 17-year-old female, approximately 5’07” tall and weighing 125 lbs, according to the release. She was last seen wearing a McDonald’s uniform consisting of a light blue shirt, black pants, and black shoes, but may now be dressed differently, the police say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lindsay Vargas is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township police.

