POLICE: Screaming Infant Covered In Vomit Trapped In Car In LanCo. On 90+ Degree Day

A child under 1-year-old was found locked in an unattended car in Clay Township on Monday, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

A group of alarmed shoppers called 911 and began to seek out the owner of the car upon finding the infant locked inside a vehicle, screaming, covered in vomit in the area of the Subway at 1077 Sharpe Avenue.

The car was not running but the windows were cracked.

It was over 90 degrees Fahrenheit at the time.

The male driver of the vehicle soon exited the store and left, before police arrived.

An investigation into the incident, an update on the infant’s welfare and any potential charges are pending.

One week prior to this incident, a 4-year-old boy died in a hot car parked outside his home in East Manchester Township, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

