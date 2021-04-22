Police: Pennsylvania Mom With BAC 3x Legal Limit Killed Son, 11, In Head-On Crash

A pregnant Lancaster County mom had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit when she struck another vehicle head-on, killing her 11-year-old son, authorities said.

Jennifer Johnson, 35, of Manheim Township, was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault of an unborn child and several other offenses stemming from the Lititz Pike crash on Feb. 23, Manheim police announced.

Johnson was driving on the bridge into Lancaster City in the 1100 block of Lititz Pike when she struck another car carrying four people around 8:30 p.m., authorities said.a

All four people involved in the crash sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Johnson's 11-year-old son died at a hospital the following day, police said.

While checking Johnson for injuries, police say she showed signs of intoxication. Following a chemical test, police learned her blood alcohol level was 0.262%, or more than three times the legal limit of .08%.

Johnson “did cause such injuries to her unborn child as a result of her operation of a vehicle after traveling over two-and-one-half times the posted speed limit on a roadway, and driving the wrong direction on a two-way highway,” say police.

Johnson did know that she was pregnant at the time of the crash.

Johnson has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault of Unborn Child – Felony 1

Homicide by Vehicle while DUI – Felony 1

Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI – Felony 2

Homicide by Vehicle – Felony 3

Aggravated Assault By Vehicle – Felony 3

Accidents Involving Injuries While Not Properly Licensed – Felony 3 – 3 Counts

Endangering Welfare of Children – Felony 3

DUI – General Impairment – Misdemeanor 1

DUI – Highest Rate of Alcohol – Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person – Misdemeanor 2 – 4 Counts

Driving Under Suspension – DUI Related – Summary

Restraint Systems – Summary

Reckless Driving – Summary

Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – Summary

Driving Within a Single Lane – Summary

Driving on Right Side of Roadway – Summary

Officers located Johnson in Marietta arrested her Wednesday. Bail was set at $50,000.00 unsecured and Johnson was subsequently released with electronic monitor.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 4 at 1:30 p.m.

