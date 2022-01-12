Police Officer Injured During Chase Of PA Man 'Acting Irrational'

A police officer was injured while chasing a man who was acting so strangely the police knew he was "on something," before they even took him in, according to the release.

Susquehanna regional police were called to the 2500 block of River Road in Conoy Township on Jan. 9 at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to the department's release.

Upon arrival, officers encountered Austin Charles, 33, of Lancaster, who was attempting to enter a strangers home-- something he had already tried several times, even though the homeowners asked him to leave, according to the release.

"Officers observed that Charles was under the influence of something due to him acting irrationally," the release states.

When the police attempted to apprehend him, he fled to the snowy woods on foot, but despite the wet conditions the police ultimately captured him.

An officer suffered an injury during the foot pursuit and had to be transported by ambulance, according to the release.

Charles was charged with the following offenses according to police and court documents:

M3 Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting

M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce

M2 Escape

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to police and court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Randall L. Miller on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m., according to his court docket.

