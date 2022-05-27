Police Officer Dragged By Car Driven By Man Wanted For Biting Child, Assault In PA

There was certainly no love on Agape Drive when officers arrived to serve a warrant for misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and assault charges— and they too were attacked, police say.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police first attempted to arrest the 42-year-old man after receiving reports that he bit a child who tried to stop a domestic assault— the child suffered minor injuries and the man fled the scene on May 21, according to multiple police releases.

Officer returned to serve a warrant for the charges for Raul Santos, of the first block of Agape Drove, Ephrata, just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May, 25, the latest release shows.

But when they arrived, he refused to exit his vehicle and attempted to flee— dragging an officer several feet, the release details.

He briefly stopped just to take off again at a high rate of speeding heading towards the intersection of Gentleness Drive and Perseverance Lane— only to crash into a parked car a few blocks away, police say.

But that didn't deter Santos who then fled off on foot and hid under a neighbor's porch— where officers found and arrested him, according to the release.

In addition to the original charges police were there to serve a warrant for, Santos has been charged with felonies for aggravated assault on a police officer, and fleeing and eluding apprehension, police say and court records confirm.

Santos was released from the Lancaster County Prison the following day on $46,000 in bail—$6,000 for the misdemeanor charges and the $40,000 for the police assault, court records show.

His preliminary hearing for the felony charges has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, according to his court docket.

His formal arraignment for the misdemeanor charges has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 24, according to a separate docket.

The dragged officer "escaped injury in the encounter and returned to duty," police say.

