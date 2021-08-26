Police Nab Child Rapist 19 Years After Last Rape In Lancaster County

Friday the 13th was unlucky for this accused repeat child rapist in Lancaster County.

George Pfeiffer, 61, of New Providence, allegedly sexually assaulted and raped two juveniles multiple times over seven years.

Pfeiffer committed the acts at homes in the 1000 block of Monticello Lane and the 1500 block of Manor Boulevard in Lancaster starting in 1995 with the last reported incident occuring in 2002.

He was arrested on Friday, Aug. 13 at 2:15 p.m.

Pfeiffer has been charged with the following:

Rape

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Aggravated Indecent Assault

Statutory Sexual Assault

Indecent Assault

Unlawful Contact With A Minor

Corruption Of Minors

He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of bail.

His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled at the time of publication.

