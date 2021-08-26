Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Breaking News: North Carolina Shooter Commits Suicide While Fleeing From Police In Pennsylvania
Police Nab Child Rapist 19 Years After Last Rape In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
George Pfeiffer.
George Pfeiffer. Photo Credit: Manor Township PD

Friday the 13th was unlucky for this accused repeat child rapist in Lancaster County.

George Pfeiffer, 61, of New Providence, allegedly sexually assaulted and raped two juveniles multiple times over seven years.

Pfeiffer committed the acts at homes in the 1000 block of Monticello Lane and the 1500 block of Manor Boulevard in Lancaster starting in 1995 with the last reported incident occuring in 2002.

He was arrested on Friday, Aug. 13 at 2:15 p.m.

Pfeiffer has been charged with the following:

  • Rape 
  • Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse 
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault
  • Statutory Sexual Assault 
  • Indecent Assault
  • Unlawful Contact With A Minor
  • Corruption Of Minors 

He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of bail.

His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled at the time of publication.

