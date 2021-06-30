Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
News

Police: Lancaster County Driver Busted With Meth Gave Police Bogus ID

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Kimberly Henson
Kimberly Henson Photo Credit: New Holland PD

A 22-year-old was stopped for speeding on Tuesday night and was found with methamphetamine and gave police a fake ID.

New Holland Police were called to the 400 Block of Brimmer Avenue where a vehicle-- that was involved in multiple traffic in violations-- was parked, at approximately 10:15 p.m.

The vehicle had previously sped off when police tried to stop it, according to a statement area police released. The rate of speed and any charges for speeding have not been made public.

Kimberly Marie Henson, 22, of East Earl, was found in the vehicle but gave officers a fake name because several warrants were out against her.

As soon as officers learned her true identity, she was taken into custody.

While apprehending her, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found.

Hudson has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine (M)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)
  • False Identification to Law Enforcement (M3)

She's being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2,500 in bail.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 9 at 9 a.m.

