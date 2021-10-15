Philadelphia Drug Dealer Assaults Central PA Police Officer, DA Says

A Philadelphia Man assaulted a police officer while he was being arrested for possessing cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force stopped an ongoing Philadelphia-Lancaster drug operation by arresting a drug dealer on Oct. 8, according to a statement released by the Lancaster County District Attorney's office on Thursday.

Police received information that Larry Mills, 38, of Philadelphia, was selling cocaine in Lancaster City, according to the district attorney's release.

Mills was apprehended during a traffic stop on Stonemill Road in Manor Township, according to the district attorney.

Mills was driving a white Jeep Cherokee and was found with the following according to the Lancaster County District Attorney:

Approximately 18 grams of cocaine

32 bags of fentanyl

10 grams of marijuana

A digital gram scale

$1,600

11 suboxone films

"After originally cooperating with officers, Mills began to resist arrest and bit a Manor Township police officer on the wrist," the district attorney says.

A TASER device was used on Mills and he was taken into custody, the release states.

Both the police officer and Mills were evaluated and released from a local hospital, according to the DA.

"Pennsylvania State Police, East Hempfield Township Police Department and Manor Township Police Department assisted in the investigation," as stated in the release.

Mills has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver (3 Counts)

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals

F3 Escape

M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce

S Driving While Operating Privilege Is Suspended Or Revoked

Mills has been remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail, as stated on the court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Joshua R. Keller on Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m., according to his docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.