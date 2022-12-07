Pennsylvania Files Lawsuit Against 3 Counties, Board Of Elections Responds

A lawsuit has been filed by the Pennsylvania Department of State against Lancaster, Berks, and Fayette counties.

The lawsuit was filed in Commonwealth Court on Tuesday, July 12.

It is asking the Court to compel counties to recertify the 2022 primary election results, claiming there was an issue regarding undated mail-in ballots.

Lancaster County Board of Election and the County Commissioners have responded saying they submitted the certified results and submitted that certification to the Department of State adhering to PA Election Code at25 P.S. 2642(k) on June 6, 2022.

The County says it received confirmation of receipt from the DOS on June 7.

County officials say, "The Commonwealth’s demand is contrary to the law or any existing court order. The County will vigorously defend its position to follow the law to ensure the integrity of elections in Lancaster County."

No statements on the case have been released by the other two counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.