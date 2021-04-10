Pedestrian Struck By Three Vehicles On Central PA Highway, State Police Say

A pedestrian was hit multiple times crossing Route 272 in Lancaster County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police troopers were called the stretch of highway known as Lancaster Pike in East Drumore Township Saturday around 10:45 p.m.

A pedestrian was apparently struck just south of Deaver Road by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The initial impact threw the victim into the opposing traffic, where the victim was hit by a late 1990s blue Jeep Cherokee with Maryland plates, according to state police.

A second vehicle traveling southbound, behind the Jeep, struck the victim as well.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The Jeep fled the scene before state police arrived.

Anyone with information on this incident or the 1990s blue Jeep Cherokee is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster at 717-229-7650.

