Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Pedestrian Struck By Three Vehicles On Central PA Highway, State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Route 272/Lancaster Pike at Deavers Road.
Route 272/Lancaster Pike at Deavers Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian was hit multiple times crossing Route 272 in Lancaster County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police troopers were called the stretch of highway known as Lancaster Pike in East Drumore Township Saturday around 10:45 p.m.

A pedestrian was apparently struck just south of Deaver Road by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The initial impact threw the victim into the opposing traffic, where the victim was hit by a late 1990s blue Jeep Cherokee with Maryland plates, according to state police.

A second vehicle traveling southbound, behind the Jeep, struck the victim as well.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The Jeep fled the scene before state police arrived.

Anyone with information on this incident or the 1990s blue Jeep Cherokee is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster at 717-229-7650.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.