Breaking News: Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Fatally Shoots Man During Arrest
Pedestrian Killed In Central PA Crash, State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania State police trooper
Pennsylvania State police trooper Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Department Facebook

A central Pennsylvania man was fatally struck by a car on Friday night, according to Pennsylvania state police.

State police were called to the crash near the intersection of Pine Creek Road and Route 41 in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County, around 7:15 p.m.

A 2017 GMC Acadia was traveling south on Route 41, when the pedestrian walked out behind a van, into the intersection in an attempt to cross the road, according to police.

The pedestrian "suffered fatal injuries in the crash," the police release states.

The crash victim was 57-years-old, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional details have not been released.

