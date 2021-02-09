Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

PA Wedding DJ Who Confessed To Teacher's 1992 Murder Now Says He's Innocent

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Raymond Rowe who confessed to killing Christy Mirack is saying he is innocent.
Raymond Rowe who confessed to killing Christy Mirack is saying he is innocent. Photo Credit: Lancaster County DA

A Central Pennsylvania wedding DJ who two years ago pleaded guilty in the 1992 killing of school teacher Christy Mirack is changing his story: He's innocent, he says.

Lancaster's Raymond Rowe -- otherwise known as DJ Freez -- in 2019 pleaded guilty to first degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole plus 60 to 120 years.

The 52-year-old wedding DJ's lawyers last week submitted documentation alleging his innocence, requesting for new DNA testing in the homicide case.

Rowe previously said that after the state sought the death penalty, he "had no choice but to plead guilty."

Last week, Rowe told Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker last week that he lied when he pleaded guilty, WGAL reports.

The DJ further testified that while he did have consensual relations with then-25-year-old Mirack after meeting at a club in Downtown Lancaster, someone else killed her later that day, the outlet says.

Rowe's lawyers have filed three motions: One for a post-conviction relief act petition, a motion for new forensic DNA testing and a motion for discovery, according to LocalNews21.

His new legal team is asking for the testing or re-testing of seven items:

  • A cutting board found near Mirack
  • A toaster, that would've been near the cutting board
  • Mirack's 12 tan pants
  • Mirack's sweater
  • Mirack's undershirt
  • The door/doorknobs
  • Reexamination of vaginal swabs

The Lancaster County DA said that Rowe's statement that he had been with Mirack on the morning of her killing contradicted his statement made during his arrest.

The DA also said that there was no new information to be learned from DNA testing, which already linked Rowe to the crime.

Rowe is due back in court next Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Click here for background on Miracks' death from the Lancaster District Attorney's Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.