PA Wedding DJ Who Confessed To Teacher's 1992 Murder Now Says He's Innocent

A Central Pennsylvania wedding DJ who two years ago pleaded guilty in the 1992 killing of school teacher Christy Mirack is changing his story: He's innocent, he says.

Lancaster's Raymond Rowe -- otherwise known as DJ Freez -- in 2019 pleaded guilty to first degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole plus 60 to 120 years.

The 52-year-old wedding DJ's lawyers last week submitted documentation alleging his innocence, requesting for new DNA testing in the homicide case.

Rowe previously said that after the state sought the death penalty, he "had no choice but to plead guilty."

Last week, Rowe told Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker last week that he lied when he pleaded guilty, WGAL reports.

The DJ further testified that while he did have consensual relations with then-25-year-old Mirack after meeting at a club in Downtown Lancaster, someone else killed her later that day, the outlet says.

Rowe's lawyers have filed three motions: One for a post-conviction relief act petition, a motion for new forensic DNA testing and a motion for discovery, according to LocalNews21.

His new legal team is asking for the testing or re-testing of seven items:

A cutting board found near Mirack

A toaster, that would've been near the cutting board

Mirack's 12 tan pants

Mirack's sweater

Mirack's undershirt

The door/doorknobs

Reexamination of vaginal swabs

The Lancaster County DA said that Rowe's statement that he had been with Mirack on the morning of her killing contradicted his statement made during his arrest.

The DA also said that there was no new information to be learned from DNA testing, which already linked Rowe to the crime.

Rowe is due back in court next Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Click here for background on Miracks' death from the Lancaster District Attorney's Office.

