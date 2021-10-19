PA Union Rallies International Support, Raising Nearly $50K As Kellogg's Strike Continues

As the national Kellogg's employee strike for fair wages continues, one Pennsylvania union has launched a GoFundMe campaign page to help members survive the strike.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union in Lancaster, Pennsylvania launched the campaign as a strike fund.

The union has received donations from over 1,200 members of the community, with donations amounts ranging from $5 to $3,000.

The BCTGM Local 374G is "fundraising for Local 374G members that are striking for a fair contract for future employees. This money would go towards supplies for the members that are walking the line, water, food, etc.," As stated on the campaign page by Justin Steiner, who is the Vice-President of Local 374G according to it's website.

Many of the donations have been made in solidarity with the union by members and former members of other unions and organizations such as:

National Organization of Legal and Social Workers

The NewsGuild Communication Workers of America

United Brotherhood of Carpenters

American Federal Government Employees

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees

United Food and Commercial Workers

Sheet Metal Workers Union of San Francisco

National Treasury Employees Union

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees of Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia Socialist Rifle Association

Chicago's Teachers Union

American Association of University Professors

Union of Academic Workers Berkeley

Pacific Service Employee Associate

Democratic Socialist of America

The Teamsters

Lancaster City Democrats

Portland Industrial Workers of the World

The donations have come from across the country and the world. Some of the donors hail from England, Canada and Australia.

The GoFundMe Team even donated $400 saying, "As part of our Gives Back program, we’re grateful for the chance to donate to fundraisers that have touched us. With best wishes,"

The campaign has raised $46,609 of a $50,000 as of Tuesday evening.

"We thank you in advance for any donations as we continue to make sure the workers of tomorrow are taken care of," Steiner said.

The strike has left approximately 1,400 workers in four states out of work since Oct. 5, according to the Washington Post.

The issues the workers want address concern not only pay but health care, holidays, retirement benefits, and vacation time.

The BCTGM Local 3G in Battle Creek, Michigan has also launched a GoFundMe campaign page and has also raised approximately $47,000 from 1,200 donors.

This is the first strike at the Kellogg's plants in Battle Creek since 1972 and in Lancaster since 1985.

The BCTGM has led two other major national strikes in 2021 for workers at Frito-Lay and Nabisco.

The Frito-Lay strike of workers at the Topeka, Kansas plant lasted from July 5 to the 23. It ended with a deal giving workers a contract with the company that guarantees one day off a week, an end to "suicide shifts", although mandatory overtime is still in effect, according to the Seattle Times.

The Nabisco strike lasted from Aug. 10 to Sept. 18 and involved workers at six plants in five states. The strike ended when a new contract for workers was made including pay raises, increased contributions to the workers' 401(k) accounts, and a $5,000 bonus, according to the Portland Mercury.

If you would like to donate to Local 374G you can do so here.

