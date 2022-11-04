Contact Us
PA Toddler Dies In NC Waterfall: Reports

Jillian Pikora
Upper White Water Falls in North Carolina
Upper White Water Falls in North Carolina Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Daniel Hass

A 3-year-old from Pennsylvania has died after she fell and was swept away in rapids at a waterfall in North Carolina, multiple media outlets are reporting citing local law enforcement.

Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, of Denver, was found dead in the waterfall around 1 a.m. Monday morning, WCTI ABC 12 reports citing Jackson County sheriff’s office.

Emergency crews were first called to a report of a child swept up at the top of the waterfall and being carried over the edge around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 10, NBC news report citing the sheriff's office.

The fall is the tallest in the Rockies at over 400 feet, according to the US Forest Service.

Newswanger's family was visiting the area while staying in Oconee County, South Carolina, outlets report citing the sheriff's office.

"Always remain at a distance, follow safety precautions and warnings which are in place, and view waterfalls from designated viewing areas," Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall told the press on Monday morning.

Additional details were not released or available when Daily Voice reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff's office on Monday afternoon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.