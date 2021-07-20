Contact Us
date 2021-07-20
PA Teen Stabs Sleeping Person With Kitchen Knife, Attacking With Metal Rod, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Milton Natael Pascual Castillo.
Milton Natael Pascual Castillo. Photo Credit: Lancaster County Prison

A Lancaster County teen attacked a person in their sleep with a kitchen knife and a metal rod, according to Mount Joy Borough Police.

Police were called to a report of a man with blood on his hands and face at a home in the 300 block of Marietta Avenue on July 17 around 12:40 a.m.

Milton Natael Pascual Castillo, 17, claimed he had been attacked but witnesses contradicted him telling police Pascual Castillo had attacked them.

Witnesses told police he first stabbed a sleeping person in the arm and thigh with a large kitchen knife, and then hit them in the head with a metal rod.

When he tried to stab the victim a third time, someone intervened but were also hit with the metal rod.

The second victim was only stuck in the arm.

The stabbing victim was still in bed when police arrived.

Blood-soaked sheets and bedding surrounded them, so the wounds were not apparent.

The extent and current conditions of either victim is unknown.

Pascual Castillo has been charged with the following:

  • F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference
  • M2 Simple Assault (2 counts)

He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 28 at 9 a.m.

