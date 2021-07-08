PA State Police Found Justified In Shooting Of Fleeing Suspect After Being Hit By Vehicle

Pennsylvania State Police have been found justified in shooting a driver who was fleeing the scene after hitting an trooper with their vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting in question happened at a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East on May 11 shortly after 2 a.m., as Daily Voice reported at the time.

District Attorney Heather Adams has concluded that the Trooper was justified under Pennsylvania law when he shot at 18-year-old David J. Pratt after being struck by the vehicle as he fled a traffic stop.

After the shots were fired, Pratt continued to flee the scene at a high rate of speed, crashed the vehicle a short distance away, but continued to flee in the vehicle, abandoning it approximately ½ mile from the initial traffic stop.

Pratt was not struck by gunfire.

Pratt was wanted on a felony warrant for Robbery in Lancaster County at the time of the incident.

Pratt was arrested on May 26 in Lebanon, and is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

He is charged with two counts of felony Aggravated Assault, and one count each of Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Fleeing and Eluding, Depositing Waste on a Highway, False ID and Driving Without a License.

Pratt waived his Formal Arraignment in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on June 22. A status conference has been set for Aug. 5.

