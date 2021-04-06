PA State Police Arrest Corporal For Tampering With Evidence

A Pennsylvania State Police Corporal has been arrested for tampering with evidence.

Jennifer Ruhl, 50 of West Chester, was arrested on Friday for interfering with an investigation of a DUI.

Ruhl’s crimes are related to obstructing and tampering with a criminal investigation. The charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.

Shel is accused of attempting to cover up a DUI investigation involving a father of another PSP member in November 2019 while assigned as a patrol supervisor at Troop J-Avondale.

Troop J serves York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

She is facing the following following misdemeanor charges:

Obstructing administration of law or other governmental function

False swearing – official proceeding

Tampering with public records or information

Hindering apprehension or prosecution

Corporal Ruhl enlisted in the PSP in January 1998.

She was assigned to the Drug Law Enforcement Division within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the time of her arrest.

She is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against her.

A preliminary hearing date has yet to be scheduled.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.