PA Porn Star, 'Euphoria' Actress From Lancaster Charged For Hometown Theft

"Euphoria" actress and former porn star Chloe Cherry, legally known as Elisa Marilyn Jones, was charged with retail theft in her Pennsylvania hometown, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Not unlike a plot for the popular HBO teen drama, the 25-year-old actress stole a $28 blouse from Building Character, a downtown Lancaster store that sells “vintage, recycled and handmade goods” according to the store’s website.

Surveillance footage shows the scene stealer taking a "Mode International tan color puffy blouse" into a dressing room and then leaving without it, but the blouse was no longer in the dressing room on Dec. 26, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the police explain in the affidavit.

She paid for other items using a credit card, but never presented the blouse, according to the police. The store reported the theft the following day at 11:30 a.m., Officer Parr says in the affidavit.

Cherry/Jones later admitted to Parr that she had taken the blouse and gave it to the officer to return, according to court documents.

Building Character staff say they were unaware of the woman's acting career "until after the police were involved and talked to her family," LancasterOnline reports. Daily Voice reached out to the staff who refused to confirm they did not know who she was and gave no additional comment.

Jones was sent a summons on the misdemeanor charge on Jan. 23, 2023, according to her court docket. Her preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Bruce A. Roth on March 1 at 2:10 p.m.

She "has a prior retail conviction from April 25, 2015," Parr states in the affidavit. Four months after her conviction and one week after her 18th birthday, she moved to Miami to star in pornographic films, according to an interview with The Face. The Lampeter-Strasburg High School graduate thought her upbringing was "conservative and boring," Interview Magazine reports.

By 2019, she had made more than 200 adult videos with over 125 million views on Pornhub, according to CNN. She switched to OnlyFans content creation during the COVID-19 lockdowns, but retired from the adult film industry when she joined the cast of "Euphoria" in the role of 'Faye,' according to Daily Beast.

