PA Parents Sue Over Child Scarred From Dog Attack While Trick-Or-Treating: Complaint

A central Pennsylvania child was allegedly attacked by a neighbor's dog while trick-or-treating, according to a lawsuit filed by the child's parents.

Ashley and Jesus Zarate say their child suffered injuries while trick-or-treating at their neighbor Beth Bachman' home, according to a lawsuit filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County on Jan. 18.

Zarates took their daughter A.Z. trick-or-treating at Bachman's home in the 100 block of East Pine Street in Ephrata but they claim no one answered the door instead-- as they walked away, she let her dog outside on Oct. 31, 2021, according to the complaint.

The parents say Bachman's dog then ran towards their child and attacked her, as stated in the complaint.

A.Z. was taken to UPMC Lititz where she needed a series of rabies shots, after Bachman refused to provide the Pennsylvania Department of Health the animal's shot and vaccination records, according to the complaint.

The child supposedly has scarring on her back from the incident, the parents claim in the complaint.

The Zarates claim Bachman's negligence by refusing to keep the dog restrained not only endangered their child but was a violation of various Ephrata Borough codes and/or ordinances, according to the complaint.

They claim negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress, as stated in the complaint.

The Zarates seek an amount in excess of $50,000, according to the complaint.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.