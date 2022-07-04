PA Man With 1K+ Images, Videos Of Child Porn Spends Birthday Surrendering To Police

One Pennsylvania man spent his birthday surrendering to police after an investigation found him in possession of over 1,000 photos and videos of child pornography, authorities say.

Eric J. McCarthy, of Lancaster, had been under investigation since police received a cyber tipline notification about a suspect in possession of child pornography and an investigation was launched by Manheim Township police on Oct. 17, 2021, the department said in a release.

The investigation yielded at least seven videos and 1,126 images of child pornography on McCarthy's iPhone, police say.

McCarthy was charged and turned himself in to the Manheim Township Police on his birthday, Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022, court records show.

He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, police say.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller at 10 a.m. on May 20, according to his court docket.

