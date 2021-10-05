PA Man Whose Wife Was Found Dead In Bathtub Faces Homicide Charge

UPDATE: Charges have been upgraded for a Central Pennsylvania man whose wife was found dead in a bathtub last month, authorities said.

Christopher Alexander Mello, 39, was initially charged with aggravated assault in the Sept. 30 incident in Elizabethtown.

On Oct. 4, Lancaster County's coroner and district attorney offices authorized the charge be amended to criminal homicide.

A criminal complaint was prepared by the Elizabethtown police and filed at District Justice Randal Miller’s office in Elizabethtown.

Mello remains jailed in the Lancaster County Jail pending arraignment on the new charge.

Mello's dad called police on Sept. 30 saying his son had been "acting crazy," and saying something about his wife being dead, police said.

Police responding to the 300 block of West High Street heard someone sobbing. There, they found Mello and a teen boy carrying an infant, authorities said.

The relationship between the juveniles and Mello is unclear.

Mello “indicated the victim was inside and officers found her in a second-story bathtub deceased,” the police said in a statement released on Friday.

The Lancaster County Deputy Coroner was called to the scene.

A visual exam determined a connection between the death and a domestic assault as the body “appeared to have two black eyes and a laceration on the nose without any blood emanating from it,” the coroner noted.

Mello admitted to Northwest Regional Police Department that he had engaged in “a physical altercation with the victim including punching her about the head and face and kicking her while she was on the ground, authorities said.

Mello also said he physically assaulted the victim the night before, police said.

He denied bail due to the nature of the charges and ongoing investigation of the incident.

Elizabethtown Borough Police and Lancaster County Detectives continue to investigate.

An autopsy will be performed by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Mello’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge

Randall L. Miller on Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

This is the second domestic-related charge for the man in the past five months, according to court documents.

Mello was previously charged with Terroristic Threats for a separate incident occurring at the same residence in April.

It is unclear if the wife was also the victim in that case or if it involved any of the children in the home.

His next court appearance for the April incident is scheduled with Judge Howard F. Knisely in Courtroom 3 on Oct. 8 at 9 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.