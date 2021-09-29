PA Man Who Sexually Assaulted Teen During 'Massage' Busted With Child Porn, Police Say

A man previously found with over 1,000 pornographic images of children, has now been charge with sexually assaulting a teenage girl, according to East Earl Township police.

David Horning Martin, 28, was arrested on Tuesday for the fondling incident, according to police.

The charges stem from an incident involving a then-17-year-old girl at a friend’s home in the 100 block of Redwell Road in East Earl Township in December 2017.

Martin, 24-years-old at the time, allegedly offered to massage her, the victim told police in August.

At first, he massaged her neck and shoulders, but went on to place his hands underneath her clothes without her consent, police said.

Martin was previously charge after 1,010 pornographic images on his cellphone and laptop in July, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

The investigation and search of his home was prompted by a tip for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February.

F3 Child Pornography

F2 Child Pornography Disseminate Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts

F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility (3 counts)

For the child pornography Martin has been charged with:

He was released from Lancaster County Prison on a $40,000 bond on July 19.

His next court appearance on that case is scheduled with Judge Donald R. Totaro on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.

M2 Indecent Assault Without Consent of Other

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

F3 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses

For the "massage" incident Martin has been charge with the following according to court documents:

Martin was arrested Tuesday and confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $40,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse on Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

