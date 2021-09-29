Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

PA Man Who Sexually Assaulted Teen During 'Massage' Busted With Child Porn, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
David Horning Martin.
David Horning Martin. Photo Credit: East Earl Township police

A man previously found with over 1,000 pornographic images of children, has now been charge with sexually assaulting a teenage girl, according to East Earl Township police.

David Horning Martin, 28, was arrested on Tuesday for the fondling incident, according to police.

The charges stem from an incident involving a then-17-year-old girl at a friend’s home in the 100 block of Redwell Road in East Earl Township in December 2017.

Martin, 24-years-old at the time, allegedly offered to massage her, the victim told police in August.

At first, he massaged her neck and shoulders, but went on to place his hands underneath her clothes without her consent, police said.

Martin was previously charge after 1,010 pornographic images on his cellphone and laptop in July, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

The investigation and search of his home was prompted by a tip for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February.

For the child pornography Martin has been charged with:
  • F3 Child Pornography
  • F2 Child Pornography Disseminate Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts
  • F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility (3 counts)

He was released from Lancaster County Prison on a $40,000 bond on July 19.

His next court appearance on that case is scheduled with Judge Donald R. Totaro on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.

For the "massage" incident Martin has been charge with the following according to court documents:
  • M2 Indecent Assault Without Consent of Other
  • F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above
  • F3 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses

Martin was arrested Tuesday and confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $40,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse on Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.