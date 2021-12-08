PA Man Who Knocked Down Christopher Columbus Statue Heading To Prison For Years

A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to prison for toppling the Christopher Columbus statue with a brick in June 2021, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Francisco Rodriguez Jr., 34, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three separate counts of institutional vandalism, one felony and two misdemeanors, and two counts of possessing an instrument of crime, both misdemeanors, according to a release by the district attorney's office.

Rodriguez Jr. knocked down the statue and broke the front glass doors at the Lancaster County Courthouse and Lancaster Adult Probation buildings located on Lenox Lane, causing approximately $9,000 in damages,the release states.

The cost of the statue alone was $7,868.90, according to a release made when Rodriguez Jr. was first arraigned.

Rodriguez Jr. was sentenced to serve 2 to 5 years for the felony vandalism with consecutive 1 to 2 year sentences on both misdemeanors for vandalism, by Judge Dennis Reinaker on Dec. 1, according to Wednesday's release.

The sentences will be served in a State Correctional Institution to be determined by the department of corrections.

