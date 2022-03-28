Contact Us
PA Man Running Marijuana Operation In Basement Nabbed For Disseminating Child Porn: Police

Jillian Pikora
Joshua L. Alexander
Joshua L. Alexander Photo Credit: Lititz Borough PD

A 47-year-old Pennsylvania man has been arrested on drug and child porn charges, according to police.

The Lititz Borough police have been investigating Joshua L. Alexander of Lititz after receiving a tip in April 2021.

Alexander disseminated child porn in a Facebook group, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Lancaster Online.

He shared three images of children under the age of 18 engaging in sexual activities with individuals over the age of 18, reports CBS 21 citing the same criminal complaint. 

He has been charged with Crimes of Child Pornography, Criminal Use of Communication Facility and Dissemination of Child Sex Acts, police say.

He has also been charged with Manufacture of Marijuana, Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, police say.

These charges stem from the discovery of "a marijuana manufacturing operation in the basement of his home," while police were investigating the child porn charges on Mar. 21.

He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $115,000 in bail— $50,000 in bail for the drug charges and $75,000 for the child pornography charges, court records show.

He will have one preliminary hearing for both cases which has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Edward A. Tobin on Apr. 27 at 2:30 p.m., according to his court docket.

