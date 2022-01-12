PA Man Attempted To Burn Down House To 'Scare Mexican Immigrants': DA

Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Jillian Pikora
Jeremy Michael Anderson
Jeremy Michael Anderson Photo Credit: Lancaster County district attorney's office

A central Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to felony charges after he burned rubbish to "scare or intimidate Mexican immigrants" out of their home, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Jeremy Michael Anderson, 19, of Mount Joy, attempted to burn down a home in the 200 block of Mount Joy Street to get back at Mexican immigrants that Anderson said left empty bottles in front of his residence on Feb. 26, around 10 a.m., according to the release.

When police officers arrived at the scene they found two glass bottles-- which smelled of an alcohol-based accelerant emitting-- with fabric coming out of the top, both of which appeared to have been ignited, according to the release.

A neighbor's surveillance video helped police identify Anderson as the man who ignited the bottles, according to the release.

Anderson admitted to throwing two Molotov cocktails toward the residence in an interview with police claiming he "was retaliating against the Mexican immigrants," as stated in the release.

Anderson pleaded guilty to ethnic intimidation, arson and scattering rubbish, according to the district attorney's office.

He was sentenced to 2-5 years in state prison on January 5, according to the release and court documents.

