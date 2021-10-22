PA Italian Restaurateur Mourned By Community

The Manheim community is mourning the loss of a beloved father and restaurant owner who died last Tuesday.

Giuseppe Gambino, 46, of, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 12, according to his obituary.

It is believed Gambino was the man found dead inside the La Piazza Italian Restaurant and Sports Bar of Lititz on Oct. 12, although this has not been confirmed by officials.

Gambino was the owner of the restaurant, according to social media.

Gambino was born in Carini, Sicily, to Carlo and Marianna (Conigliaro) Gambino, according to his obituary.

He attended Franklin & Marshall College and Millersville University, graduating with degrees in Biochemistry and Biology, as stated in his obituary.

He enjoyed reading and following current events and politics, according to social media and his obituary. He also loved technology, spending time with his family and traveling.

Gambino is survived by his parents; wife Nicole (Marino); children, Mia and Luca; and brother, Francesco; his pets Pippa and Sophie; his extended family, colleagues, customers and friends.

His funeral was held at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory on Oct. 17 and his mass was held the following day at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lancaster.

He was interred at Manheim Fairview Cemetery.

Donations in his memory can be sent to Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Ave., P O Box 852, Hershey, PA, 17033 (checks made payable to Penn State University – memo “to benefit PSCH Child Life”) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate.

