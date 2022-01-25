PA Ex-Con Commits Arson Day After Release: Authorities

The day after a man was released on bail he committed arson, according to court documents.

Austin Lloyd Charles, 33, of no fixed address in Lancaster, was arrested for arson on Saturday, according to court documents.

His bail on his previous bail for fleeing was increased to $100,000 on a court order on Jan. 21, according to court documents.

He fulfilled this bail and was released the same day, according to the updated court docket.

The following day he committed the arson at a residence-- with two people inside-- in the 1700 block of Conard Road just before 6:30 a.m., according to court documents and police.

Charles' recent fleeing incident was not his first time behind bars. Charles was previously sentenced to serve up to 23 months in prison and a year of probation after pleading guilty to charges of Burglary, Criminal Trespass and Theft by Unlawful Taking in 2015, according to court documents.

For this most recent offense, Charles has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F2 Arson Endangering Property-Reckless Endangerment of Inhabited Buildings

F3 Risking Catastrophe

M1 Failure To Control/Duty

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000, according to the docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner Jr. on Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m., according to the docket.

His formal arraignment on the fleeing charges from the other incident in January will take place on Feb. 25, according to a separate, updated court docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.