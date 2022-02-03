PA Armed Robber Out On Bail Shoots Baby Mama’s Ex-Boyfriend: Police

A Pennsylvania man who committed an armed robbery while out on bail for assault last year shot his child's mom's ex-boyfriend was captured by US Marshals this week, authorities said.

Anthony Vaughn Ruth Jr., 26, of Manchester, was inside the woman's home on the 100 block of South Hartley Street in York City on Dec. 10, 2021 when her ex-boyfriend showed up around 11 a.m., York Dispatch reports citing emergency dispatchers at the time.

The ex apparently was there to retrieve his cell phone but ended up arguing with his ex-girlfriend outside, York Dispatch says. When the woman went inside, Ruth came out and shot the man in the chest — then fled, the outlet reports citing police and witnesses.

Ruth has been wanted since Nov. 25 when he carried out an armed robbery while out on bail for a Sept. 27 assault, police said. The day before the shooting, he was spotted by police, but got away, authorities said.

In those incidents, he was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended or revoked license, robbery, theft, reckless driving, possession of a firearm and more.

In the December shooting, Ruth was charged with criminal attempt for criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and person not to possess/use firearms (fugitive).

He has been held in York County prison and has been denied bail as “no combination of conditions can ensure public safety,” as stated in court documents.

He will have four preliminary hearings, one each set of charges. The first hearing is for the attempted homicide charge, which has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Joel N. Toluba on Feb. 14 at 8:55 a.m., according to his latest court dockets.

