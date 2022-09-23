'Nude Male Night Walkers' Lead Police On Foot Chase In Lancaster County

A naked man in a white turban who had been fixing a car near a field led police on a chase in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept. 23, police say.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional police were dispatched for a reported check on the welfare call when they were directed by the caller to the car nearby a field in Penn Township around 2 a.m., according to the release.

As the police approached the car the police "observed a nude male walking in the distance and gave chase."

They describe the man as "white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a white shirt/cloth wrapped around his head, the male was otherwise naked."

The police and other nearby officers have been unable to locate this man.

"This incident may be related to other investigations involving similar reports of nude male night walkers," police say.

Anyone with further information on this incident is requested to contact the NLCRPD through Crimewatch or by calling the Administrative Office at 717-733-0965.

