No 'Angel' $32K+ Of Fentanyl, Meth In Two PA Homes, Man Named Angel Admits To Dealing: DA, AG

A man named "Angel" admitted on tape to dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine days after he was charged with child endangerment— but only after massive amounts of the drugs and supplies drug were discovered in a central Pennsylvania homes, authorities say.

Authorities from nearly a dozen agencies executed three search warrants on Apr. 5, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Sadi Angel Corretger, 31, of the 200 block of South 5th Street, Columbia Borough man has been arrested following the 6 a.m. search of a Lancaster home in the 100 block of Melrose Lane in Lancaster city, where he was found by law enforcement.

An investigation led by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and Office of the Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, pointed authorities Corretger who was supposedly dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

During the search of the Melrose Lane home the following was found:

62 grams of fentanyl

46 grams of meth

An electric grinder

A cell phone

A scale

$220

Another warrant was executed at a home in the 2400 block of Rob Drive in Mount Joy in connection with the same case and the following was found:

24 grams of fentanyl

Packaging materials

$1,081

In total, approximately 86 grams of fentanyl recovered has a street value of $28,000 and the 46 grams of methamphetamine recovered has a $4,600 street value, for a grand total of $32,600 in drugs were recovered.

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug that has rapidly replaced heroin as the dominant opioid in Pennsylvania largely because of its cost. We know doses are being sold on the street for as little as 79 cents – less than a pack of gum. As we are losing 14 Pennsylvanians each day to drug overdoses, the defendant is charged with peddling this poison into the community with total disregard for the consequences,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“In 2021, fentanyl or fentanyl-laced drugs accounted for 84% of drug overdose deaths in Lancaster County." District Attorney Heather Adams said.

"Corretger admitted the drugs were for sale in a recorded interview following his arrest," as stated in the DA's release.

He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $125,000— $100,000 in connection with this drug case and $25,000 in connection with a felony child endangerment and two assault charges three days prior to the warranted searches.

He has two preliminary hearings scheduled for those charges; the first is scheduled before the Honorable David L. Ashworth at 1:15 p.m. May 12 and the second is set before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller at 1:30 p.m. May 19, court records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.