New Jersey Man Chokes Sports Official At Wrestling Match In Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.
Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey man has been arrested after assaulting a sports official at Spooky Nook Sports in Pennsylvania, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

Christopher Musiolowski, 40 of Belmar, New Jersey, was mad about a call an official made at a children's wrestling match on May 1, according to police.

He allegedly went onto the mat, during a match, pushed the official to the ground and placed him in a choke hold..

Bystanders separated the two and called police around 11:30 a.m.

Musiolowski is a family man who played the Easter Bunny in Belmar's parade in 2020.

Musiolowski has been charged with misdemeanor assault of a sports official.

He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu $20,000 bail, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 at 10:30 a.m.

