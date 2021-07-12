New Details Released In Lancaster County Murder-Suicide

New details have been released by officials regarding the apparent murder-suicide in Lancaster County on Monday.

The victims of the shooting have been identified as Juan Dalmolin, 61, and Naralay Archibald, 19, according to Lancaster County coroner's office.

Dalmolin was the uncle of Archibald, according to the coroner.

Ephrata police were called to a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Mortar Lane in Ephrata Borough on Monday around 4:20 a.m, according to a release by police.

Dalmolin had a rifle in the home and active shots were reported by emergency dispatchers, according to an updated release by police.

Shots were heard as police arrived according to the release.

Dalmolin shot Archibald before shooting himself, according to police.

Three other residence the home were unharmed, police say.

The autopsy are scheduled for Wednesday, according to the coroner's office.

