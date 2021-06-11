Contact Us
News

Multiple Fire Crews Called To House Fire In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
The 200 block of Mascot Road in Leacock Township, Lancaster County.
The 200 block of Mascot Road in Leacock Township, Lancaster County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Multiple fire crews have been called to the scene of a.fire in Lancaster County.

Crews were dispatched to the home in the 200 block of Mascot Road in Leacock Township at approximately 2:40 p.m., according to dispatch webcad.

The first crews to arrive on the scene saw fire spreading from a garage to the home, according radio communication.

As of 4 p.m. a State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene, according to the dispatch webcad.

Emergency Dispatch Service operators were unreachable at the time of reporting.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

