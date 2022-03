A multi-vehicle crash on US 222 led to lane restrictions, causing a length backup on Thursday evening, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash happened near the northbound exit for US 322: Blue Ball shortly before 5 p.m. on Mar. 31, according to PennDOT.

The roadway fully reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m., PennDOT tweeted.

The number of vehicles and persons involved remains unknown.

