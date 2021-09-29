Motorcyclist Sends Police On Chase In Central PA

A motorcyclist fled from police last Monday in Lancaster County.

Joseph Leonard Hoffman, 30, of Reading, sent police in Lancaster County on a chase starting around 2:40 p.m.

New Holland Police were on routine patrol near West Main Street and George C Delp Road when they spotted a motorcycle they knew to have a suspended driver's license.

Officers attempted to stop the motorcycle, but Hoffman sped off.

When he eventually stopped, he was taken into custody.

His rate of speed was not released.

He was charged with a misdemeanor for fleeing or attempting to Elude an officer and a summary traffic offense.

He was briefly held before being released on $2,500 unsecured bail.

His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

